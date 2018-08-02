24-hr. Romulus Relay for Life is Aug. 4-5 at Senior Center Park

Organizers of the second-annual Romulus Relay for Life are hoping a great turnout and increased participation leads to success at the signature fundraiser of the American Cancer Society.

The 24-hour event gets under way at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, and concludes at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at Senior Center Park. The park is located behind the Romulus Senior Center, off of Olive Street between Grant and Bibbins.

Relay brings together people from all walks of life who have been touched by cancer. They are part of teams that commit to having at least one person walking around the path at the park and take part in a variety of fun activities and fundraising events. The Relay is open to the public. Admission is free.

“This is a festival environment – and it’s fun for the whole family,” said Shona Silvey-Baum, volunteer event leader for the Romulus event. “There’s so much to see and do. We’re counting on the public to come and buy a snow cone or take a picture with a princess or pirate. You can create your own tutu, make your own hobo pie with the Boy Scouts, get your face painted and have your hair color changed with temporary dye.”

There will be a “huge” raffle with all sorts of items, from theater tickets and sporting event tickets to barbecue grills. The raffle will open at 10:30 a.m. The drawings will take place at 6 p.m.

Cancer survivors can register on site beginning at 8:30 a.m. Survivors can pick up their T-shirts and Relay goodies. All Relay participants and the public will meet at the stage for opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Immediately following the “Survivor Lap,” survivors and their caregivers are welcome to join in a free brunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

For the next 24 hours, each hour is a different lap from the “duct tape lap” to a “salute to heroes,” while teams host all sorts of activities at their booths, which will have a Disney theme.

“At noon, we’re inviting all military, police and firefighters for the salute to heroes lap,” Silvey-Baum said. “At 5 p.m., we have a trick or treating lap. Everyone can trick or treat for candy. At 11 p.m., during our movie and TV lap, the “Blues Brothers” are coming to Relay for a performance.”

All those who contributed money, goods or services are invited to a reception in their honor at 2 p.m. onsite at Relay.

For a full schedule of the 24 hours, check out Romulus Relay for Life on Facebook.

Throughout the day and night, there will be live bands, games and food. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy activities on the main stage, such as a lip-synch competition, cardio drumming and many more.

Perhaps the most moving part of the day is the 9 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony, which includes a silent lap around the track with walkers carrying candles. The track is lined with candlelit paper bags carrying the names of anyone affected by cancer. (See any Romulus Relayer on site to honor a loved one with a Luminaria. Donations are accepted.)

Visitors also can help create a memorial garden by making their own wind spinner to honor loved ones affected by cancer.

The more than 20 teams participating in this year’s Relay have been fundraising throughout the year with the goal of supporting the American Cancer Society and all the services provided. Visit Relay to learn about where the money goes and earn “Relay Bucks” to spend at the 24-hour event.

All Relays throughout the nation set fundraising goals to support the American Cancer Society. This year, the Relay for Life of Romulus’ goal is $50,000.

Teams are spending the night camping out at the park. Activities will go on throughout the night.

Silvey-Baum brought Relay to Romulus from Monroe after the death of her sister Cindi. She is a member of Team Cindi.

“We’re in a unique situation,” Silvey-Baum said. “We’re new but we’re nailing and exceeding every goal we set. The city has really stepped up. I’m absolutely blown away.”

Romulus Deputy Treasurer Tracy Leininger is captain of the City of Romulus team, a group of city employees and their family members and friends. Last year, under the guidance of Jennifer and Jerry Frayer, the team won the coveted “most spirited team” award. Jennifer Frayer is co-captain this year.

In the year since, the team has run a series of fundraisers, including a bowling tournament, karaoke night, bake sale and many others. The fundraising continues on Saturday at the park.

“Last year was the first year for Romulus,” Leininger said. “We were just trying to get the public aware of the event. It has grown so much since then. We try to get everybody involved. If you’re on a team, you’ve got to be involved.”

There is still time to join a team. Even if you’re not on a team, organizers invite and encourage you to stop by and check out the fun.

“You go there (to Relay) and, wow, all these people come out for one cause,” Leininger said. “We all know people affected by cancer in some fashion – family members, friends or directly. In the city, we had some very dear co-workers and friends pass away from colon cancer. It really affected us.”

Earlier this year, Silvey-Baum was named a Romulus Hometown Hero for everything she has done to make the Romulus Relay a success.

“Shona spends countless hours leading the charge for the Relay for Life of Romulus,” said Kristen Pilon a Relay community manager with the American Cancer Society. “In the five years I’ve known Shona, there hasn’t been a time when she wasn’t leading a team of people to help others. She is dedicated to the City of Romulus and has shown me what it means to be a true leader.”

Silvey-Baum praised Romulus as a “big-hearted city.” She said Relay for Life participants are an “army of guardian angels.” She is hoping for “a picture-perfect event with picture-perfect weather.”

“Nobody is unaffected by cancer anymore,” she said. “Everybody is affected. Cancer sucks, but fighting back doesn’t have to. We’re going to fight and have a blast doing it.”

To learn more about the Romulus Relay for Life, visit the website www.relayforlife.org/romulusmi . To reach Silvey-Baum, send an email to RomulusRelay@gmail.com or send a text to (734) 754-3823.