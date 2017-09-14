22.41% of VB buses fail Michigan State Police annual safety checks

In figures recently released, the Michigan State Police report that of the 58 vehicles in the Van Buren Public Schools fleet, 22.41% failed safety checks.

The report states 45 buses passed the test, eight received yellow reports, and five got red tags.

Yellow means the buses are safe to operate, but need to be repaired within 60 days. The red tags are unsafe and are not to be put back on the road without repairs.

The report states 162 districts in the state had 100% passing rates and 69 had 100% failing rates.

The MSP tested the buses between Sept. 1, 2016 and Aug. 31, 2017.

For the 2016 test report, 57 Van Buren buses passed the test, four got yellow tags, and six were red tagged, out of the total 67 buses.