Volunteers needed to help search watershed for winter stoneflies

The Huron River Watershed Council is seeking voluntters to search the watershed for winter stoneflies at 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Bundle up in your winter gear, grab your family and friends, and volunteer to help HRWC look for these elusive bugs that indicate water quality throughout the watershed.

Volunteers will be placed on a small team of volunteers, some experienced, to search for stoneflies on two selected stretches of stream or river. Only experienced volunteers will get in the water.

Children are welcome to join the search as long as each one is accompanied by an adult.

People of all abilities are welcome! Let them know at sign up if you have specific needs.

Starting times are either 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. The event takes about four hours. Dress for the weather to be outside for a couple of hours.

Volunteers start by meeting at HRWC’s office at 117 North First St. in Ann Arbor. Assignments will be made there.

Questions? Contact Jason Frenzel at [email protected]. Or see www.hrwc.org