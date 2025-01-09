VFW presents checks to Voice of Democracy, Patriot’s Pen winners

Belleville High School eleventh-grader Lola Kennedy and McBride Middle School eighth-grader Donald DeYoung are winners of the local Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contests.

The two now will compete in the district competition, which leads to the state, and national Veterans of Foreign Wars contests.

Before the regular VFW Post 4434 meeting on Dec. 30, Commander John Blackstone presented a check for $300 and a plaque to Lola Kennedy for winning the Voice of Democracy contest and a check for $200 and a plaque to Donald DeYoung for winning the Patriot’s Pen competition.

They were reminded of the awards banquet on Jan. 4. At that time they learned that Donald had won the district Patriot’s Pen contest, as well, and his essay was now in state competition.

PLAV Commander George Kennedy said the contest is very important and more students should enter.

VFW past commander Robert Krouse had been in charge of the contest and he recently passed so the check ceremony was delayed.

Established in 1947, the Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students the opportunity to express themselves about a democratic and patriotic-theme in a recorded essay. Each year, nearly 40,000 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of $2.1 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.

The national first-place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. A complete list of other national scholarships range from $1,000 to $15,000, and the first-place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest each year brings nearly 68,800 students in sixth through eighth grades to enter the youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of nearly $1 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first place winner wins $5,000.

The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief. Applications are due by midnight each Oct. 31.

The theme for the next contest is announced each spring.