VBT resident Wigginton climbs steps of tallest building in 47th state

James Wigginton of Van Buren Township, a Vietnam-era Marine and multiple world record holder, continued his quest to climb the stairs of the tallest building in all 50 states with his climb of the Panorama Building in Miami on Jan. 9.

This is his 47th state to-date. Number 48, Hawaii, is scheduled for Jan. 26 or 27.

Wigginton said, while the climbs to-date already represent a ninth world record for him, the more important message is that the climbs are being done to bring awareness and funding to Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor is a veteran-led organization that has, over the last 18 years, provided more than 58,000 scholarships to the children of fallen military and first-responders.

The climbs are also being done to bring awareness and funding to the Punya Thyroid Cancer Fund at the University of Michigan, which has helped fund thyroid cancer research and treatment at the U of M. This has helped extend the lives by as much as five times as long for more than 5,000 patients since 2014.

For those who would like to donate: Folds of Honor is at FoldsofHonor.org . Punya Thyroid Cancer Fund is at https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#/give/basket/fund/796525 . Both are qualified 501c(3) tax deductible entities.