Van Buren board OKs raising 2024 lawsuit attorney fees to $150,000

At the Dec. 3 regular meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, the board approved an amendment to the 2024 Amended Budget to change the attorney fees for the Wayne Disposal (Republic) litigation filed Oct. 15 from the original $40,000 to $150,000.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said the extra money to pay attorneys is to come from the general fund balance.

The law suit against Wayne Disposal (Republic Waste) on accepting radioactive waste had been moved to federal court. It is brought by the cities of Belleville and Romulus, Canton and Van Buren Townships, and Van Buren Township Fire Chief, with each municipality paying a share of the cost. Wayne County is an Intervenor Plaintiff.

On Nov. 22, U.S. District Court Judge Brandy R. McMillion granted the plaintiff’s motion to remand the case back to Wayne County Circuit Court and denied the defendant’s motion to dissolve the amended temporary restraining order and for an expedited decision.

At its Dec. 3 meeting, the township board also approved amendments to the 2024 VBT election office wages.

In other business at the 34-minute township board meeting, the board:

• Presented a proclamation to honor Trustee Sherry Frazier who did not run for reelection. Supervisor McNamara read the proclamation and then the board gathered for one last group picture. This picture included her son, William, who has been elected to her former seat on the board. Treasurer Sharry Budd said she served with Frazier on the school board, saw her when she worked at the library, and then she was on the township board with her;

• Heard Clerk Leon Wright announce the death of VFW Commander Robert Krouse. He said Krouse’s wife had put flags on veterans’ graves in the township’s cemetery for at least the 18 years he’s been in office;

• Postponed action on Todd Waller’s request for the excavation, removal, and off-site hauling of up to 93,000 cubic yards of soil to create a 4.88-acre pond for agricultural purposes on his 30 acres of property at 47990 and 48196 Martz Rd., just west of Elwell, until Waller can meet with the board. The board wants to ask some questions, but neither Waller, or a representative, did not attend that night’s meeting as requested. Waller had presented an affidavit from John Kloc, a farmer that said he was farming the property at 47990 Martz Rd. Ron Akers, director of municipal services, said his review appears to show the applicant has met the conditions of township ordinances for the excavation. The planning commission has yet to approve the pond permit. Waller’s request was postponed at the Nov. 19 meeting for more information. Waller is the recently elected supervisor of Augusta Township. Augusta sued him last spring over a pond he dug on his property in Willis without a permit. The court ruled in his favor. Clerk Leon Wright said he wanted to be sure the township was not violating Waller’s rights and director Akers said the township had not denied the request, only asked for information, so the board was within its rights;

• Approved the purchase of an F-150 crew cab truck for the Water and Sewer Department in the amount of $45,759. It will be added to the Water and Sewer fleet since some of the vehicles are approaching 15 years of age. McNamara said the township recently got rid of 30-40 vehicles that were old and some not running;

• Removed three agenda items regarding approvals for Pulte Homes project at the corner of Tyler and Morton Taylor roads. Akers said they will come back at another time;

• Approved paying $24,850 to Fishbeck to provide engineering services for North Shore and Beckley Road pump station replacements to be paid from the Sewer Capital Outlay Fund. The generators need to be replaced since they are approaching their lives. McNamara said when the generators failed, the township had to hire generations at $30,000 a day. He said the former 100-year floods are now 5-year floods;

• Approved the 2025 board meeting schedule and the 2025 township holiday schedule;

• Approved the METRO Act Permit for 123.NET, which showed the new above-ground and underground conduit installations for the new fiber lines. The Metro Act was adopted by the state in 2002 and requires municipalities to conform to state-standardized regulations regarding the processing of telecommunications permits;

• Approved 2025 Wayne County annual permits for maintenance, restoration, and special events; and

• Approved the Downriver Utility Wasterwater Authority (DUWA) Second Amended Articles of Corporation that needs to be approved by the 13 communities involved.