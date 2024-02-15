Update on Denton Rd. bridge includes saving Lake Willow plants

During investigation of the Denton Road bridge reconstruction, a group of plants that is an endangered species in Michigan – the Lake Willow or American Water-Willow — was found and the plants have to be relocated before work can begin.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources listing of the state’s endangered species, it is Justicia americana.

At the Feb. 6 meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, Municipal Services Director Ron Akers gave a report on the bridge and told of the Lake Willow plant that has to be relocated and monitored for three years in its new location.

The board approved $42,240 for addendum #2 to the contract with Fishbeck Associates engineers to handle the design engineering for Denton Road bridge. This is to take care of the Water Willow issue.

Director Akers said the Water-Willow will be moved to somewhere in the vicinity and he didn’t know the exact location. He said there were three or four plants found on the south side of the causeway.

Water-Willows usually grow in the mud along waterways, according to reports.

“I would have been asking for bouquets of them last year if I knew about them,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara, adding they have purple flowers and it “looks like a weed.”

Akers read a report on the bridge he had compiled as an update for the board.

“The goal is to have the plans submitted to Wayne County by March 1 and that plan is on track. The township and our engineers had the grade inspection meeting with Wayne County on Jan. 29 where we reviewed the 85% completed plans with Wayne County Engineering.

“We had a good discussion that put the plans on track for Fishbeck to submit them to Wayne County on March 1. The county thus far has reviewed the plans quickly and has provided timely feedback so we could continue to meet our timelines.

“After this meeting, we had a discussion with the bridge engineers regarding tree removal and the impact on an adjacent property owner. We will be reaching out to that property owner to discuss what is going on in the next week. Overall the plan development is on track and we are able to continue meeting all of the original design goals of the bridge including raising the height of the bridge, adding a sidewalk, and completing decorative elements. As we have previously discussed, the bridge will have one pier in the middle of the bridge which will support two spans.”

Supervisor McNamara said there will be street lights for the sidewalk on the bridge and causeway.

Akers said the township had a survey in December and January on what material will be used for the retaining wall. He said the winning option was the simulated limestone which will be incorporated into the design.

He said Fishbeck has submitted the necessary environmental permits for the project and with that night’s authorization will finish addressing the comments from the state. He said it is anticipated that the township will have the necessary environmental permits secured prior to the summer so work can begin.

Akers said the township, Fishbeck, and Wayne County have met with DTE Gas to discuss the relocation of the gas main on the bridge. He said the gas line will need to be relocated along Beckley Road and potentially the I-94 South Service Drive to maintain service to those areas on the west side of the bridge.

He said they are working on a solution and a timeline to complete the work and he anticipates meeting with them all again on Feb. 9 to discuss this further.

“In order to help us expedite this process, the supervisor and deputy supervisor have been in contact with DTE Governmental Affairs and had gotten their assurances that they would help us move forward as quickly as we can in order to meet our timelines,” Akers said. “As soon as I have more information I will make sure it is shared.”

Akers said after the plans are submitted to Wayne County they will move forward in their procurement process by bidding the project out, securing a contractor, and constructing the bridge.

“We will continue to work with them to make sure we get the project started as fast as we are able,” he said.

“This project has come a long way in the past year and has been a collaborative effort from everyone involved to keep this moving,” Akers said. “We will continue to push forward to ensure this project is completed as quickly as feasible.”

Van Buren Township had taken over engineering of the project for Wayne County and the total cost to the county so far is $499,940, Akers said. Several grants have been procured for the project.