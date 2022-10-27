Suspect arrested after firing shots, barricading self in home

A suspect is in custody after police say he fired shots from his residence early Monday morning, Oct. 24, then barricaded himself inside a home in the 800 block of Sumpter Road in Van Buren Township.

According to a news release from Van Buren Township Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte, police responded at 12:34 a.m. to a call about someone indiscriminately firing shots from his residence.

After arriving on the scene, officers continued to hear gunfire from inside the home, so they took cover and established a perimeter.

When officers contacted the suspect, he was agitated and not willing to speak with them.

After an approximate three-hour standoff, the subject exited his residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

There were no reported injuries.

On Tuesday morning, 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green arraigned Carl Londa Phelps, III, 55, on charges of assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer and reckless use of firearms on Oct. 24 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.

His probable cause conference was scheduled for Nov. 2. He was in Van Buren Police custody at a hospital and was arraigned by video.

Deputy Chief Monte said, “We are very fortunate to be part of the Western Wayne Special Operations Team (SOT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT); they are a tremendous asset for us. The combined resources of the Western Wayne SOT, the CNT, the Belleville Police Department, and the Sumpter Police Department greatly assisted with a peaceful resolution to a volatile situation.”