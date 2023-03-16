SaveMIHeart honors those in ‘chain of survival’ at BHS cardiac arrest

SaveMIHeart, a nonprofit advocate for sudden cardiac arrest survivors, honored Brian Rupnow and those who saved his life at the March 13 regular meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education. Presenting the Heart Safe Schools awards was Jennifer Fowler, a nurse at the University of Michigan. U of M Emergency Physician Dr. Tony Hsu gave each person a challenge coin.

Honored were survivor Brian Rupnow and his wife Ellie; and those in the “chain of survival” Scott Wilsey, a teacher who grabbed the AED on the way to the emergency and started using it at once; Brian Roberson, who unzipped Rupnow’s jacket and started chest compressions; Belleville Fire Fighter Garrett Kissel who was first firefighter on the scene; Huron Valley Ambulance crew members Jeremiah and Shane; and Belleville Fire Chief Brian Loranger who also was on the scene.

Rupnow suffered a cardiac arrest at Belleville High School on Dec. 13 and surely would have died without the immediate help he got, said Fowler. School district nurse Dionisia Munoz was honored for ongoing training of school employees so they were ready.