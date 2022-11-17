Savage Elementary now has Color Guard

The Savage Elementary School Color Guard started the Nov. 14 meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education. The Color Guard is made up of John Mermaridis, Calhen Koweck, Aiden Allred, and Jourdyn Lovelace.

Savage Principal Lisa Preuss said Matt Barr of the NJROTC at Belleville High School helped the Color Guard practice for this event.