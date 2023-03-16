Norfolk Southern announces track repair work that will close crossings

The office of State Rep. Reggie Miller, D-Van Buren Township, sent the following report to Van Buren Township from Norfolk Southern concerning the track repairs that will take place this summer that will close multiple local crossings for several days.

“We have been made aware that Norfolk Southern plans to perform maintenance on several train crossings this summer on the rail line that runs from Rawsonville to Taylor in Western Wayne County,” said Jackson J. Pahle, legislative director in Rep. Miller’s office.

“By providing this update, we hope that local officials and first responders can be notified ahead of time to make sure they are prepared with alternate routes for these disruptions,” he said.

R3 Dual Rail 2023

Wayne County

The following crossings will be closed for the Norfolk Southern 2023 rail program.

This work is on the line between Rawsonville and Taylor.

• D10.2 – Monroe Rd., DOT#477294G (we may not make it this far) City of Taylor

• D11.75 – Pardee Rd., DOT#477295N City of Taylor

• D13.3 – Beech Daly Rd., DOT#477298J City of Taylor

• D13.7 – Holland Rd., DOT#477299R City of Taylor

• D14.3 – Inkster Rd., DOT#477301P Wayne County

• D14.9 – Private, No DOT#

• D15.65 – Private Wayne County Road Commision, DOT#482951F

• The other crossing into the facility will not be removed.

• D16.4 – Private to Field, DOT#477304K

• D17.2 – Private to Field, No DOT#

• D19.1 – Shook Rd., DOT#477306Y City of Romulus

• D19.3 – Romaine Ave., DOT#477307F City of Romulus

• D19.55 – Ozga Rd., DOT#477308M City of Romulus

• D20.6 – Hannan Rd., DOT#477312C Wayne County

• D21.25 – Haggerty Rd., DOT#477313J Wayne County

• D21.7 – Huron River Dr., DOT#477314R Wayne County

• D22.8 – Martinsville Rd., DOT#477317L Wayne County

• D23.55 – Savage Rd., DOT#477318T Wayne County

• D23.85 – Sumpter Rd., DOT#477319A Wayne County

• D25.1 – Elwell Rd., DOT#477320U Wayne County

• D25.3 – Hull Rd., DOT#477321B Wayne County

• D26.05 – Martz Rd., DOT#477322H Wayne County

Multiple crossings will be closed at one time to lay rail through the crossing while unloading from train. This will be a 1-day, roughly 8-10 hour closure in 3-4 mile stretches. Expect this in April and/or June. We expect to work from Rawsonville towards Taylor.

Multiple crossings will be closed during the installation of the rail. These will be 3-4 day closures, in stretches of 2-3 miles. Some crossings may remain out for 6-7 days depending on the day of the week it is worked, and busy crossings will be given priority.

Priority will be given to Monroe, Beech Daly, Inkster, Shook, Haggerty, Huron River Dr., and Sumpter. We will not know what direction the gang will be working until they show up. The gang is scheduled to work the last two days of June.