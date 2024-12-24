Michigan LEO grants 2025 awards, two with Belleville addresses

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has awarded $42.7 million in Going PRO Talent Fund grants to 697 businesses across the state, including two with Belleville addresses.

Businesses will use the funding to train 8,089 new hires and 14,692 current employees starting in January 2025. Since its launch in 2014, the Going PRO Talent Fund has provided workforce development opportunities by awarding 7,480 grants to support more than 220,000 Michigan workers.

In Belleville the grants are for Autokiniton, $35,326.70, and Local Marketing Pro, LLC, $22,000.

“The Going PRO Talent Fund provides Michiganders the opportunity to learn new skills and advance their careers while empowering businesses to grow, innovate and compete in our fast-changing economy,” said LEO Director Susan Corbin.

“By fostering a stronger connection between workforce development and business needs, we’re building a Michigan where individuals and employers alike can thrive, creating lasting economic growth and opportunity for all.”

Applications for Fiscal Year 2025 Going PRO Talent Fund will open in the Spring of 2025.