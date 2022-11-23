Man accused of two counts of murder in VBT has case reassigned

Lionel Lamont Vincent, 48, of Pontiac was bound over to circuit court by 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green after a live preliminary exam on June 15.

The arraignment on the information at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice was set for June 29 and then adjourned at the request of the court.

A request by the defense attorney for a transcript of the preliminary exam was filed on June 30.

Vincent’s arraignment on the information was held Aug. 4 before Judge Michael J. Callahan and was adjourned at the request of the court to Sept. 7 before Judge Ulysses W. Boykin. Then a pretrial was set for Oct. 7.

On Oct. 11 the case was reassigned to Judge Bradley Cobb and a pretrial set for Nov. 29.

Vincent was brought from Ionia by Michigan Department of Corrections to 34th District Court for his preliminary exam to face two homicide charges for allegedly killing a mother and daughter in Van Buren Township on July 25, 2021. Bond was denied in the murders.

He is being held on pending charges of violation of probation on a previous charge.

Vincent is accused of murdering Yachanda Snipes, 45, and her daughter Dacara Leatherberry, 14, in their home in the 46000 block of Lake Villa Drive within the Belleville Pointe apartment complex late July 25, 2021. The two reportedly died of multiple injuries.

Van Buren Township Police Detective Mike Long said Vincent was the suspect from the beginning and the victim was an Uber driver at the time they met. Det. Long said the state held Vincent for possible parole violation because of the VBT police investigation. He was wearing his GPS ankle monitor, required for his parole, at the time of the killings, police said.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Vincent was paroled Sept. 22, 2020 after serving 27 years in prison for an Aug. 25, 1994 kidnapping and rape, using a weapon to commit a felony and various other weapons charges, in Oakland County. He was convicted in a jury trial.

He now is being held in Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater for his alleged parole violation.