Kayli Irvine, Nicholas Ray are engaged

Kayli Irvine and Nicholas Ray, both of Belleville, announce their engagement to be married. The wedding is planned for June 24.

The bride-to-be is daughter of Brian Irvine of Westland and Melissa Pepper of Sterling. She graduated from Belleville High School and is Team Lead at Target.

The bridegroom-elect is the son of Shannon Cook of Belleville and George Ray of Wayne. He graduated from Lincoln High School and is employed at Team Z Motorsports.