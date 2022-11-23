Editorial: What are we thankful for?

Thanksgiving Day is here. What are some if the things we can be thankful for in this area this year?

• The many churches who tend to the spiritual and physical needs of our residents in the tri-community.

• The free food available for the hungry at many places including the Community Food Pantry at the Methodist Church in Belleville, St. Vincent de Paul at St. Anthony’s Church, the Forgotten Harvest in Van Buren Township (now being distributed at Wayne County Community College on Haggerty Road) and Forgotten Harvest in Sumpter Township, and many other churches and individuals.

• The Belleville Area District Library that is our local center for free internet use, learning, fun for all ages, books, CDs, videos, audiotapes, newspapers and magazines, meeting space, copying documents, and especially information. If you don’t know how to find information on a topic, the librarians can help. And, best of all, our library employees are friendly and non-judgmental.

• Our first responders. People usually love the fire fighters most and are always happy to see them coming. The EMS and ambulance teams rank right up there. People sometimes fear police and would rather not have them knocking on their doors, but when there is trouble, that’s exactly who they call and who comes to solve the problem.

We are grateful for these things and more. Happy Thanksgiving.