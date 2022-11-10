Editorial: Veterans Day is time to honor all veterans

Memorial Day is the day to honor those who lost their lives in the military, but Veterans Day is the day to say thank you to all veterans – living and dead.

Thank you.

We send our young, healthy sons and daughters to serve our country. Sometimes what comes home is broken and frightened. Sometimes what comes home is a stronger, more-confident, adult person ready to lead a purposeful life.

Sometimes they don’t come home except to be buried.

Whole generations of young people are devoured fighting wars that are deemed necessary. We thank them for stepping forward to serve our country to keep us free.

On Sunday, volunteers were at Hillside Cemetery to replace American flags on the graves of veterans. The old flags that were picked up off the graves were delivered to Pete Pitzen who cleans them up, remounts them, and gives them away to all comers, courtesy of the VFW.

Also, at about the same time on Sunday, St. Anthony Catholic Church Men’s Club was holding a breakfast to earn money for homeless veterans. One man plunked down $200 for his meal – to help the veterans.

On Friday at 11 a.m., the VFW and PLAV will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the memorial on High Street. Everyone is invited to join in this event to honor all our veterans and thank them.