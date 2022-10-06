Editorial: This is National Newspaper Week

Can you imagine what the Belleville area would be without a local newspaper?

You could get various bits and pieces of information and gossip on social media. You could watch the Detroit television news, which covers things in this area like big accidents and murders. You could read the Detroit newspapers which have news from this area occasionally. You have to buy those papers, but you could go to the library to read them each day without charge.

You could get the local obituaries from each funeral home’s website or drive by their signs to see if anybody new died.

You could go on your city or township website to get announcements or minutes or even videos of meetings. You’d have to go to court or watch it on YouTube to find out what’s happening here.

There are ways to get the news and legal notices, but it takes work and you have to have an iPhone or tablet or laptop and internet service. Or, be willing to sit through your municipal meetings in person.

During National Newspaper Week, we’d like to remind you how great it is to have a free local newspaper to give you all these things in one weekly package. You can check out the legal notices that the State requires to be published. Some readers say they turn to the obituaries first and some like the FMAR Orphan of the Week, while others just look at the pictures. Some read every word. We’re here for you. Thanks for your support.