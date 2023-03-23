Editorial: Nice to meet those who protect us

At the March 20 meeting of the Belleville City Council, Fire Chief Brian Loranger introduced three fire fighters who were being promoted. They stood in front of the council and audience in their dress uniforms and they looked sharp.

Chris Zweng, who was being promoted to Chief II was not unfamiliar since he attends almost every council meeting and speaks up regularly, but the rest were not familiar faces. It was good to meet them.

At the Sumpter Township meeting on March 14, there was a similar event, with the promotion to sergeant of two police officers and the retirements of two longtime police officers. This was a happy time, as well, and the audience applauded them and were glad for the special event.

Van Buren Township police bring officers before the board for special presentations and top promotions, but we don’t get to see the everyday officers as much.

Sumpter regularly brings in new officers that are hired to meet the board and residents, but VBT and Belleville have held off recently. We’ve learned that some new hires don’t make it through their probationary periods and so are gone before we know they are here.

We are glad officers are being screened and trained carefully because we don’t want any hard stories to write, like reporters have to in other communities. But once they are onboard, it would be nice to bring them in and let us meet them.