Editorial: Letters to the editor are way to share your ideas on vote

Our readers are taking advantage of the free letters to the editor column to share their views on items on the Nov. 8 ballot. There’s a lot there and most are hot items.

We’ve got just two more issues before the Nov. 8 election, so be sure to get your letters into us by noon on the Tuesday before that Thursday’s paper or we won’t be able to publish them.

There are candidates wishing to tell their stories and local residents hoping to get voters to look closely at ballot proposals.

The problem is the proposals on the ballot have to be within so many words to fit on the ballot, so the whole proposal isn’t there to read. We’ve been asked to print some of the proposals in full, but that’s a lot of space that we don’t usually have.

The City of Belleville did publish its whole ballot proposal to amend its charter in our Oct. 6 edition and we have copies of that paper if you missed it. It shows how a short section will be added to change the marijuana rules and a huge amount of the charter language deleted.

All this marijuana business was put on the ballot originally by those from out of town who got local voters to approve it. Now, they want to change it to include medical marijuana and take out what they put in originally. The city would like all that other stuff gone. A yes vote.

Google the other full proposals to see what they really say, too. Then, vote.