Editorial: For some folks, this cold weather is the greatest fun of all

Over the weekend, those who enjoy icy weather had a great time cutting through the 8 inches or so of Belleville Lake ice with a chainsaw to form a giant circle that they made spin – an ice carousel behind Johnny’s on the Lake restaurant.

As it turned, kids and adults jumped on and off the moving ice. A fire pit was added in the center. Great fun.

By Monday it was all frozen up again, but the fun time was preserved on social media.

Others enjoyed the frigid weather by ice fishing, ice skating, and snowmobiling, though the snow in this part of the state is scant.

All this is to say, it’s how you look at things that matter. Some are snuggled down in their homes wrapped in blankets in front of space heaters to stay out of the cold. Others venture out in several layers of clothing to run their errands and get on with their lives.

It will be just a few short weeks before spring is upon us again and January will be a bad memory – for some. Depends how you look at it.

We have to agree with some who say that the five weeks of January have seemed particularly long and especially gray. When the sun popped up, it didn’t seem to warm up the countryside, but it did bring more cheerful attitudes.

And, the folks on the ice carousel over the weekend sure made good use of an icy lake for lots of fun.