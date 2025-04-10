Detroit Lion graduated high school with fourth-grade reading level

By Samantha Tanana

Special Education Teacher

McBride Middle School

On April 1, McBride Middle School welcomed Deon Butler, a former Detroit Lions player and motivational speaker, as part of its Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports efforts.

Butler delivered an empowering message to students with and without disabilities. Butler shared his personal journey, emphasizing resilience, determination, and the importance of taking charge of one’s education.

During his speech, Butler opened up about his lifelong struggle with reading, a challenge that persisted even as he graduated high school, reading at a fourth-grade level, which was later identified as Dyslexia.

Despite this obstacle, Butler never allowed his difficulties to deter him from pursuing his dreams. With the unwavering support of those who believed in him, he earned a full-ride football scholarship to Central Michigan University followed by achieving his dream of signing with the Detroit Lions.

Butler’s journey did not stop there. Rather than letting his struggles define him, he transformed them into a powerful advocacy mission. Butler became an influential voice for students with learning differences, working tirelessly to pass legislation that supports individuals facing similar challenges.

Students and staff alike were moved by Butler’s heartfelt message, leaving the event inspired to face their own challenges head-on and to support one another in achieving their dreams.

McBride Middle School expressed gratitude for Butler’s visit and his dedication to uplifting future generations through his story.