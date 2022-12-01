Democrats to celebrate blue victory at holiday party Dec. 2

The Southwestern Wayne [County] Democrats and associates will celebrate the Michigan blue victory and share some holiday cheer at a Friday, Dec. 2, party at UAW Local 898, 8975 Textile Rd., Ypsilanti.

The dinner by Veronica’s Catering will be served at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 single and $45 a couple. The price includes dinner, door prize ticket, beer, wine, and set-ups.

There also will be a silent auction and fishbowl raffle, along with fun and fellowship.

Tickets are available through https://donorbox.org/swdc-holiday-party . For more information or to RSVP for tickets at the door, call Dave Haener at (734) 252-9252 or Debbie Chamberlain at (734) 634-3569.