Court Watching: Sheena Barnes has jury trial set

Sheena Devina Barnes, 63, of Sumpter Township has a jury trial set for 8:30 a.m., May 22 before 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley on a charge of malicious use of a telephone on Aug. 19 in Sumpter Township.

The case is being prosecuted by the Van Buren Township prosecutor because of a possible conflict of interest with Sumpter Township. The complaining witness is the township supervisor and the defendant is a former candidate for the township board.