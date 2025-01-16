Court Watching

James Glenn Stamper

James Glenn Stamper, 55, of Van Buren Township was arraigned by video on March 28 by Magistrate Hindman while in custody of the Sumpter Township Police Department. He is charged with false pretenses $20,000 or more and being an unlicensed registered builder on July 8, 2022 in Sumpter Township.

His probable cause conference was set for April 10 and his personal bond set at $5,000. Court-appointed defense attorney is Tom DiPietro.

On April 10, DePietro filed a motion to dismiss the fraud charge. Not all the pages to his motion were sent and so they were supplied. A motion hearing was held May 15. DiPietro claimed the police report written by Detective George Salajan was fraudulent and used to put a person in jeopardy. He said the officer didn’t have the right information or he would have written it differently.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Gunnar Matherly said he stands by the reports and said the defendant knew he wasn’t a licensed contractor and the victim lost over $40,000.

DiPietro responded that the person’s motivation was extortion. He said nowhere does the report say she was defrauded because he charged more than $20,000.

Judge Martin said she reviewed the motion and the response from the prosecutor and denied the motion to dismiss the charge at this time. She said the discovery must be completed and the cases continued on track. She set the exam for July 3.

DiPietro said the case was investigated by Detective John Toth, who now is retired. He asked if there are any of Toth’s reports or notes. Prosecutor Matherly said the tapes from July 2022 by Toth are not available.

DiPietro said he was not referring to tapes, which would be too old, but to a written report. He said Det. Toth called him and said there was a complaint against his client and asked his client to participate and there should be a report.

Det. Salajan said they don’t exist and never have. He said Sgt. Cayce took the original report and Toth worked with the victim. Salajan said he inherited the case and there’s no report.

Judge Martin said she would suggest a scouring of the records so DiPietro can have investigative reports so they can take testimony from witnesses at the exam on July 3.

On July 3, the exam was waived and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on July 17. A calendar conference was July 25 and the final conference was Sept. 12 and that was adjourned on a motion of the defense to Nov. 1. On Nov. 4 a plea of guilty was accepted to the false pretenses charge and the unlicensed charge was dismissed.

He was sentenced on Dec. 13 to $55,000 in restitution plus $498 in fees and one year of supervised probation starting immediately.

Leesha Marie Corum

Leesha Marie Corum, 33, of the city of Belleville, failed to appear for her live preliminary exam before Judge Martin on Aug. 18, 2022 and so a bench warrant was put out for her arrest.

She was charged with malicious destruction of personal property between the value of $1,000 to $20,000 on April 7, 2019 in the city of Belleville and was due for her exam. She also was due for her arraignment and pretrial on a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of property to a building less than $200 on June 10, 2019 in the city of Belleville.

On Nov. 24, 2022 she again failed to appear before Judge Oakley for her arraignment and probable cause conference for receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on Jan. 9, 2020 in the City of Belleville. A warrant was out for her arrest and on Dec. 27, 2023 she was in custody with Van Buren Township police for arraignment on the bench warrant, two probable cause conferences and one remote pretrial.

Judge Green set the two probable cause conferences and the remote pretrial for Jan. 10, 2024. Bond was $5,000/10%. On Jan. 10 Judge Martin adjourned the cases to Feb. 21 and reduced bond to personal bond, at the request of her defense attorney. At 8:15 a.m. Feb. 21, the defendant called the court to reschedule the cases and was told the court doesn’t reset cases on the same day. She failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. A show cause hearing was set for April 3.

She was scheduled for a show-cause hearing on March 27 and was in custody in Sanilac County. Her warrant was canceled and her probable cause conference set for April 17. At that time, the two felonies were waived and she was bound over to circuit court for an April 24 arraignment on the information, reset for May 10. She has been in jail for three months and was to get out June 5 and she also served a month in jail in December, she told Judge Oakley.

Judge Oakley sentenced her to time served for the misdemeanor. She told him she was in the apartment complex next to where her ex lived in Belleville and she went to the desk to ask for help and a man threw her out, so she threw a brick at the window. “I was mad at him.”

Tariq Russell Lee

Tariq Russell Lee, 26, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody by Judge Martin on Jan. 3 on a charge of interfering with police on Jan. 2. He also has charges of driving while license suspended and the civil infraction of a registration/plate violation at the same time and a $150 fine was levied on the civil infraction.

A pretrial was scheduled for Jan. 16 and bond set at $2,000/10%.

Stevland Dexter Davis

Stevland Dexter Davis of Canton and formerly of Plymouth, was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 6 on a bench warrant on a charge of failure to return rented property of $20,000 or more in value on June 23, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Judge Martin set his probable cause conference for Jan. 15 and personal bond at $5,000. According to court documents, he is listed as a habitual offender.

Sandra Rose Tokarski

Sandra Rose Tokarski of South Lyon and formerly of Van Buren Township was charged with felonious assault in Van Buren Township on Dec. 28. Her probable cause conference was held Jan. 8 and a preliminary exam set for Feb. 26. Personal bond is $10,000.

Lucy Gale Wilkins-Quillman

Lucy Gale Wilkins-Quillman of Van Buren Township was due for her arraignment/probable cause conference on Jan. 8 on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on April 1, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Her preliminary exam was set for Feb. 19.

Javin Tyse Grisham

Javin Tyse Grisham of Canton is charged with domestic violence and operating while intoxicated-2nd on Dec. 28 in Van Buren Township. His remote pretrial was set for Jan. 8. He then was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Jan. 29.

Sheldon Clifton Underwood

Sheldon Clifton Underwood of Ypsilanti is charged with fleeing in a vehicle-2nd degree and fleeing in a vehicle-3rd degree in Van Buren Township on Dec. 29. His probable cause conference was Jan. 8 and he was scheduled for a preliminary exam on Jan. 15.

Arceini Jonel Gray

Arceini Jonel Gray, 35, of Inkster is charged with having a blood alcohol content more than .17 and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence on April 30, 2023 in Van Buren Township. His remote arraignment pretrial was set for Jan. 8. He failed to appear so a remote show cause / arraignment / pre-trial was set for Jan. 29.