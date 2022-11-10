County Commission OKs $4.5M in funds for VBT Community Center

News Release from Van Buren Township

On Nov. 3 the Wayne County Commission approved $4.5 million in grant funding to used toward the construction of the Van Buren Community Center, which is to be built onto the existing municipal campus at 46425 Tyler.

The projected cost of the project is $16 million. Other community organizations contributions toward the project included $3 million in federal grant funds, $1 million from the Downtown Development Authority to be used for the Black Box Theatre, and nearly $1 million from the Van Buren Civic fund.

“This is an excellent project and I really believe it will enhance the standard of living for the citizens of the community and the entire region. I have been very impressed with the leadership of the local government and that has done so much to improve the area.” said Commissioner Al Haidous (District 11).

“When we did a study, we found that the demand for a Community Center was overwhelming. At the time of the survey, the estimated cost was $7 million. Then that grew to $16 million. Only by the largesse of our community partners that we were able to collect $10 million in additional funds has this vision been made possible and we are very grateful.” said Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara

“I can’t thank Wayne County enough for this grant and our Community Services team for all of the work they put in to make my dream a reality. What started as a brainstorming conversation in my office has turned into an amazing Community Center for the residents of Van Buren Township to enjoy for generations to come.” said Township Clerk Leon Wright.

“Our Township team has been working alongside Wayne County for over a year to acquire this funding for our Community Center project. I am so proud of all of the work that was put into receiving these funds for a project that’s going to be absolutely transformational for our community and residents of all ages.” said Community Services Director Elizabeth Renaud.

A date for the ribbon-cutting of the Community Center is expected to be scheduled within a few weeks. Updates can be found at vanburen-mi.org