Correction: Enhancement Millage was approved by voters in 2016, not 1994

The Wayne County Regional Enhancement Millage was approved by voters in 2016, not 1994 as reported in last week’s story on the Oct. 14 Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education. It was not passed in 1994, but was passed after the 1994 law that said districts could not ask voters for more funds for operations.

Also, 33 school districts and 90+ public school academies will receive funding, not 32 districts as reported, stated Jacqueline Wayneguite, communications strategist at Byrum & Fish, a firm based in East Lansing.

This request for a correction was sent to the Independent by Wayneguite, who said she is working to promote the RESA Enhancement Millage.

We do not recall School Supt. Pete Kudlak mentioning 90+ charter schools at the Oct. 14 school board meeting, however.

We apologize for any errors.

Rosemary K. Otzman, editor