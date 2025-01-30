City Council gets bouquet of cupcakes at Jan. 21 meeting

Trina Banerjee of Van Buren Township brought a box of cupcakes she decorated as an exquisite bouquet of flowers to the Belleville City Council for council members to sample at their Jan. 21 meeting.

Mayor Ken Voigt accepted the box and Police Chief Kris Faull helped hold the box for a picture.

Banerjee said she has been baking them for more than a decade and bakes them and decorates the cupcakes at her home for friends and family but now is planning to open a shop in the city. Assisting her was her husband Sampad Mukhopadhyay. She was on the agenda as a new business in the city: Baker Biwy.