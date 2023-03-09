Christopher Buckner bound over to circuit court for VBT shooting

Christopher Isaiah Buckner, 34, of Carleton was bound over to Wayne County Circuit Court at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice for a March 8 arraignment on the information on eight charges in a Rawsonville Road shooting that left the victim’s hand having to be reattached.

34th District Court Chief Judge Brian Oakley held the live preliminary exam on March 1 for Buckner, with Assistant Wayne County prosecutor Rima Yahfoufi and defense attorney Jonathan Cohen.

The 40-year-old victim Ulysee Kirkland was in court in a wheelchair and testified to the events that took place on Jan. 30, 2023 around 6:45 a.m. He testified his left hand had to be surgically attached to his body for blood flow due to his hand being shot, and losing two fingers.

Kirkland testified he was traveling north on Rawsonville Road near Grove, when defendant Buckner pulled in front of him, got out of his vehicle with a long gun, and fired three rounds into his GMC-Yukon, with the first round injuring his left hand.

Kirkland identified Buckner to the police as the person who shot him, and also described the silver-colored Dodge Charger he was driving.

In an attempt to escape the defendant, the victim crashed into the rear of the defendant’s car, and pulled into the Tim Horton’s parking lot, waiting for police and medical.

Kirkland stated he met the defendant face to face in the past and knew who he was. He also testified he had gone through several hand surgeries, and was scheduled for another on March 3.

Judge Oakley bound him over to circuit court on all counts:

• Assault with intent to murder;

• Assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less then murder;

• Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault);

• Weapons, firearms – possession by felon; and

• Four felony weapons charges.

Bond of $500,000 cash/surety was set at arraignment, but then reduced to $100,000 by Judge Lisa Martin at a probable cause conference on Feb. 15. The bond of $100,000 was continued and he was not to be released without a GPS tether.

Van Buren Township Police reported that on Jan. 30, they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the report of a subject firing shots into a vehicle in the area of Rawsonville and Grove roads.

Deputy Chief Joshua Monte said responding officers discovered a victim shot multiple times seated inside his vehicle. Officers were able to provide first aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody a short-time later at his residence by Van Buren officers assisted by deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a male from Van Buren Township, was hospitalized in stable condition.