Bryce Underwood gets Key to the City after Saturday’s parade

After the Dec. 7 Winter Fest parade in Belleville, Mayor Ken Voigt presented Keys to the City to both Santa, who came to town on a Van Buren Township fire truck, and Belleville High School quarterback Bryce Underwood, who walked the parade route with other team members.

Underwood, the nation’s top college football recruit in 2025, officially signed to play with the University of Michigan on Dec. 4 backing off from his original commitment to Louisiana State. He reportedly was offered $10.5 million over the next four years to play on the U of M football team.

“Bryce has done a lot of great things for the school and the community of Belleville,” said Belleville Tigers head coach Calvin Norman, according to a news release from the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“He’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen and that I’ve coached. His character, his class, his understanding of the game of football, which is extremely impressive. His parents have done a great job raising him. As a coach I’m very proud of him, just as the school and the community are deeply proud of him,” Norman said.

Over the past four years, Underwood shattered Michigan D1 high school football records, leading the BHS Tigers to two State championships.

Deeply respected for his fierce work ethic and humble character, the town is celebrating Underwood’s accomplishments, commitment to community and decision to continue playing football just down the road at the University of Michigan, where he accepted the most lucrative NIL offer ever conferred, according to the news release.

“Bryce Underwood represents the spirit of dedication, perseverance and kindness that define our small community, so the Key to the City is a well-deserved honor,” said Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce President Dinara Strikis, “We’re thrilled that he, along with Elijah Dotson, will continue to represent us on and off the field at the nearby University of Michigan. It’s great to see such top talent stay so close to home.”

“I would like to personally thank the community of Belleville for supporting me on my BHS football journey,” said Underwood in the news release. “The love and support I’ve felt is beyond amazing. I’m excited to be a short drive away from Belleville, to continue my football journey at University of Michigan and happy to say that the Belleville community had an impact on me deciding to stay home!”

Bryce’s parents said they are beyond thrilled with not just his poise on the field, but also his all-around development as a person.

“Bryce has exceeded our expectations both on and off the field,” Mr. and Mrs. Underwood concur. “We are very proud of the young man he has become and excited about the future that God has blessed him with.”

“Bryce is a hardworking young man that casts a positive light wherever he is,” says Pete Kudlak, superintendent of Van Buren Public Schools which includes BHS. “It’s clear that he was raised with pride, kindness, and humility. He brought these each day to BHS and, as a leader, they permeated the building.”

Underwood walked in Saturday’s evening parade along with fellow BHS football players who also have comitted to playing college football.

“It’s been a real treat to watch the Belleville Tigers these past four years,” said City of Belleville Mayor Voigt, who presented the Key to the City to Underwood.

“Under the leadership of Bryce Underwood at quarterback, by making three trips to Ford Field and winning back-to-back state championships, they have accomplished what few other schools can even dream of,” Mayor Voigt said. “The entire community is anxious to see what this talented young man and the many other talented players on the Belleville Tigers do in the next stage of their athletic careers.”

The Chamber of Commerce and City of Belleville also recognized eight additional college football signees and 12 more players with offers to continue playing football in college — 21 players total.

Signed and committed BHS players are: Underwood (UMich), Elijah Dotson (UMich), Adrian Walker, Jr. (Miami of Ohio), Antwon Thomas (Miami of Ohio), Desmon Yharbrough (Miami of Ohio), Lamar Fairfax Jr. (Memphis), and Andre Thomas Jr. (Central Michigan).

Committed players are: Amari Martin (Madonna University) and Reyne Diaz (Madonna University).

Those with offers to continue playing college football are: Trezelle Jenkins, Jr., Brayden Lane, Marquis Peoples, Jr., Damon Denny, Jr., Ray-Mond Smith, Jr., Malik Murrell, Andre Johnson, Jr., Trey Graham, DeShaun Murray, Tayshaun Taylor, Rashad Jones, and Je’ Von Martin.

Information was from a news release by Alvis Brigis, public relations director, Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce.