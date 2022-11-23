Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, Cub Scouts gather food for Emergency Food Closet

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Boy Scout Troop 231, Cub Scout Troop 793, and Girl Scout Troop 77515 held a community food drive and delivered 443 bags of food to the Emergency Food Closet housed at Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St. After their final pick-ups, the scouts and scoutmasters stayed and helped sort, date check, and shelve the food.
The Emergency Food Closet is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and serves the residents in Van Buren and Sumpter townships and the City of Belleville.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, Boy Scout Troop 231, Cub Scout Troop 793, and Girl Scout Troop 77515 held a community food drive and delivered 443 bags of food to the Emergency Food Closet housed at Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St. After their final pick-ups, the scouts and scoutmasters stayed and helped sort, date check, and shelve the food.