Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, Cub Scouts gather food for Emergency Food Closet

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Boy Scout Troop 231, Cub Scout Troop 793, and Girl Scout Troop 77515 held a community food drive and delivered 443 bags of food to the Emergency Food Closet housed at Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St. After their final pick-ups, the scouts and scoutmasters stayed and helped sort, date check, and shelve the food.

The Emergency Food Closet is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and serves the residents in Van Buren and Sumpter townships and the City of Belleville.