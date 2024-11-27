Belleville planning commission works to revise by-laws

At the Nov. 14 meeting of the Belleville Planning Commission, city council liaison/commission vice-chairperson Julie Kissel presented her rewriting of the commission’s by-laws for their review.

She provided a version that was marked in red showing the changes and additions and said she will come up with a clean copy for the Dec. 12 meeting.

Commission chairman Michael Hawkins said the by-laws need to be reviewed so everyone knows what the rules are.

Assistant city manager Steve Jones said procedures were lost and not written down and people left, explaining deficiencies in the by-laws.

Kissel said it could be a part of the by-laws that the by-laws be reviewed each January.

In other business at the Nov. 14 meeting, the commission:

• Heard Kissel report that they are still looking into the removal of a curb cut at 337 Main St. that reportedly was supposed to be a part of construction seven years ago. Kissel said there are two sections and they are hoping to get it sorted out. Assistant city manager Steve Jones said the project shouldn’t have been finalized without all the work being done, but the city has tighted up the processes now;

• Heard a follow-up on the improper signage at 533 Main St. It was noted commissioner Jim Courage had a talk with the property owner and the problem is resolved;

• Heard assistant city manager Jones say the Davenport Brothers residential development at 512 Sumpter Road is on hold as they work out details of the infrastructure. He said the city engineer should have been brought in last year to look at the details of where they can hook up underground lines at the city site which is on the border of Van Buren Township. Jones said changes have been made and so Davenport will have to resubmit plans to the city before getting a new permit to build; and

• Heard Jones say that the Master Plan project is a big undertaking and he appreciates the expertise of lead consultant Jill Bahm of Giffels Webster who has worked with the city for 15-16 years. Working with her is senior planner Andrew Aamodt, who gave a presentation at the Nov. 14 meeting.

Master Plan Survey

Residents of the city of Belleville, those who work in the city, and those with interest in the city are asked to share their information and ideas to help with the rewriting of the Belleville Master Plan.

Go to:

www.engage.giffelswebster.com/belleville-master-plan