Belleville Lake to mark 100 years in existence

By Don Sherman

Van Buren Township

A century ago, Henry Ford had a full plate. The Ford Motor Company was manufacturing 10,000 Model Ts per day, selling them across the U.S. and exporting them to 11 other countries. But somehow the 62-year-old motor magnate found the time to invest time and resources in additional fruitful activities.

Teamed with his pal Thomas Edison, Ford sought to exploit the energy available from Huron River water flowing through his vast land holdings a few miles west of his Dearborn, MI, home. This 130-mile-long river begins in northern Oakland County with 26 tributaries draining 908 square miles of Michigan lands. On its way to Lake Erie, the happy Huron crosses four additional counties.

Ford and Edison constructed two hydroelectric dams: one near today’s Rawsonville Road, the other at French Landing, some eight miles to the south. DTE still receives over 3500 kW per annum from these generators. A few existing homes in the micro-community known as Rawsonville were sacrificed as the Huron River grew into Belleville Lake. And major revisions were necessary in the local county road network.

In 1925, a 120-foot riveted steel truss bridge was erected to connect the town of Belleville with adjoining roads. After 60 years of service, that bridge was replaced with a three-span reinforced concrete structure providing four traffic lanes. A smaller bridge on nearby Denton Road was closed for replacement in the fall of 2022. Reconstruction is progressing nicely and the new bridge should open this fall.

The Edison-Ford effort yielded three new lakes. One appropriately named Ford Lake is in Washtenaw County. Tiny Edison Lake lies just east of Haggerty Road. The largest body of water—Belleville Lake — is within walking distance of today’s Belleville Presbyterian Church. Residential properties adjoining this lake are highly prized; according to local realtor Susan Weis, one recently sold for $2.2-million.The town of Belleville still strives to serve the area’s commercial needs.

Belleville Lake is eight miles long; it covers 1,270 acres and has a maximum depth of 30 feet making it an attractive fishing and boating site. Four lovely parks abut the lake and there are two public boat launches. In the dead of winter, brave souls venture onto the frozen surface with skates, skis, snow machines, and hovercraft.

One of the most interesting uses of the lake is the Ice Carousel created by realtor Tim Craiger near Johnny’s on the Lake Bar & Grill. This 120-foot-diameter chunk of foot-thick ice rotates majestically thanks to an electric outboard motor. A central firepit and a wealth of beverages keep carousel riders cozy.

More than a dozen fish species — some of which are up to three feet long –populate the lake. Unfortunately, there are frequent “catch and release” advisories issued when algae infestations bloom in hot summer months.

During World War II, Ford’s friend Charles Lindbergh conducted touch-and-go amphibious aircraft maneuvers on a one-mile-long stretch of Belleville Lake adjoining Van Buren Park. During summer months, the University of Michigan’s women’s rowing team uses that same bay for practice and races.

Asked what sort of Belleville Lake birthday celebration might occur, Van Buren Township supervisor Kevin McNamara replied that he isn’t aware of any such plans. He also acknowledged that the annual Fourth of July fireworks jubilee or the re-opening of Denton Road would provide an excellent opportunity to toast our magnificent lake. Watch this space for coming birthday party news.