Belleville Area Council for the Arts has record number of participants

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts held its 13th-annual Community Art Show Oct. 14-16 at the Belleville Yacht Club. BACA was pleased with the record number of artists participating this year.

A special thank you goes to the judges of the artwork for the show: Diane Eissinger, local stained-glass artist; Teena Flannery Ericson, director of the Scarab Club in Detroit; and Raelynn Nidiffer, Christian woman artist.

BACA congratulates the winners as follows:

2-Dimension: 1st – Kim Ensch, 2nd – Mary Orr, 3rd – Sydney O’Connor.

3D/Upcycled: 1st – Stephen Paulsen, 2nd – Sheena Barnes, 3rd – Ed Good.

Photography: 1st – Genevieve Gregory, 2nd – Gary Washington, 3rd – Jennifer Gunderson.

Teens (Ages 13-18): 1st – Audrey Giles, 2nd – Violet Blue, 3rd – Kylie Ion.

Children (Ages 6-12): 1st – Cyril Gregory, 2nd – Katherine Gregory, 3rd – Grace Kelley.

People’s Choice: Three-way tie: Steve Pausen, “The Angler”; Sydney O’Connor, “Self Portrait”; and Cynthia Price, “Get Down.”

Winners in all 6 categories were awarded ribbons and cash prizes. More photos of the winning artwork can be seen on Facebook at Belleville Area Council for the Arts – BACA.

Guest judges gave ribbons to the following artists: Kerreen Conley awarding Sydney O’Connor, Eric Luke choosing Renae Turner, Kevin McNamara picking Mariam Caldwell, Barbara Miller choosing Allen Brooks, Reggie Miller awarding Neil Griffin (in memoriam), and Mary Jo Suchy selecting Jason LaPrise.

BACA thanks the Art Show Sponsors: Waste Management for Upcycled/3D Category, The Art Factory, BB’s Boutique, Belleville Area District Library, Jean and Kerry Morris, The Pumpkin Factory (Linda LeBlanc), Sumpter Collision (James Chudzinski), Keith and Ginger Bruder, Cynthia & Thom Price, Wagner’s Homestead Farm (Cheryl Wagner), Marilyn and John Wood and Michele Montour.

BACA appreciates and thanks the Belleville Yacht Club, Garden Fantasy on Main, The Pumpkin Factory and WM (Waste Management) for their contributions to the show. Programs were printed with the cooperation of the Belleville Area District Library and Montour Designs.

The organizing committee members were Rhonda Dutton, Ed Good, Elaine Gutierrez, Kathleen Klein, Michele Montour, Jean Morris, Cynthia Price, Cheryl Wagner and Kathryn Wood.

Other BACA programs include cultural outings, music lakeside summer series, community art and student scholarships. For more information go to website: www.bacaart.org .

Elaine Gutierrez