BACA sets trip to DIA to view special exhibit on Islamic food culture

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts (BACA) is sponsoring a bus trip on Saturday, Dec. 14, to the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) to see the special exhibit “The Art of Dining.”

The exhibit illustrates food culture in the Islamic world.

Cost is $20 per person. For an additional $5, ($25) BACA offers membership to BACA for the 2025 calendar year. There is no additional charge for admission to the DIA or to the exhibit.

At the museum the DIA will provide a docent to escort BACA group and explain the exhibit. The trip is open to BACA membership and to the public.

The bus will leave Van Buren Township Hall on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. and leave the DIA at 4 p.m., returning to Van Buren Township Hall at 5 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in the bus trip, make your check made to BACA and send to Barbara Miller, 45311 Harmony Lane, Van Buren Township, MI 48111.

Include your phone number (a must) so that you may be contacted if there are any issues with the trip. The check must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Those with questions, may call Barbara Miller at (734) 516-0025. Twenty-five participants are required. If they do not have that number, the trip will be cancelled. Your funds will be returned, Miller said.