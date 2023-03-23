BACA, friends to view ‘The Conformist’ film at April 8 trip to DIA

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts invites the public to join it on an April 8 bus trip to the Detroit Institute of Arts to view a 1971 Italian film directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, “The Conformist.”

The film is described in a DIA brochure as follows:

In Mussolini’s Italy of the 1930s, Marcello (the great Jean-Louis Trintignant of “My Night at Maud’s) is so desperate to fit in with those around him that he’s willing not only to become a fascist and a murderer but also to deny his own desires in order to blend into the regime’s version of “normal.”

Bertolucci’s masterpiece is a visual and aural feast – it’s almost as if all the sensuality and passion the protagonist is repressing explodes onto the screen via the richly fluid cinematography of Vittorio Storaro (“Apocalypse Now”) and the evocative score by the great Georges Delerue (“Jules and Jim,” “The Last Metro”).

Classicly elegant while thematically subversive, “The Conformist” is more stunning than ever in this brand-new 4K restoration. With Dominique Sanda and Stefania Sandrelli. In Italian with English subtitles. (110 min.)

“Dazzling! Juggles past and present with the same bravura flourish as Welles in “Citizen Kane.” –Tom Milne, Time Out (UK)

A bus from the DIA will leave the Van Buren Township Hall at 11 a.m. A docent-led tour of the DIA will be followed by lunch and viewing of the film at 3 p.m. The bus will get back to the VBT Hall at about 6 p.m.

Deadline to order tickets is March 31. The cost for round-trip bus fare, admission to the DIA, and admission to the movie totals $20 per person. For a total of $25 per person (an extra $5) the arts council will include a membership to the Belleville Area Council for the Arts for 2023.

For this trip to the DIA, BACA must have a total of 30 participants and if the required minimum isn’t met, the trip will be canceled. If a wheel chair is necessary, BACA must be notified in advance.

Send check and information by March 31 to: Barbara Miller, 321 Main St., Belleville, MI 48111.