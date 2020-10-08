Zoom Court Watching: Co-defendants in VBT shooting set to come back to court on Oct. 7

An emergency bond hearing was held Sept. 23 for Torrey Rashadd Jeffries, 22, of Ypsilanti, before Judge Oakley. Defense attorney Beth Morrow asked the judge to reduce Jeffries’ bond from $100,000/10% to $50,000/10% so his family could afford to get him out of jail in order to get him the medication that has worked for him.

Pretrial services recommended a GPS tether and no contact with the victim.

Morrow asked that her client be released to his grandfather’s home near Lansing, where he has lived before. She presented an affidavit signed by the grandfather saying his grandson would get care and consistent medication.

Morrow said in the jail they have certain medications, but they are not the ones that have worked for him and he is reportedly groggy and confused. She said he had been living with his mother in Ypsilanti and going to the University of Michigan for treatment.

Prosecutor Lori Mirelis-Smith said the charges are serious and the co-defendant is his brother.

Judge Oakley reduced the bond to $50,000/10%, ordered that he live with his grandfather, have no firearms, and wear a GPS tether so they know where he is.

He is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and three counts of felony firearm on July 29 in Van Buren Township.

His Sept. 9 probable cause conference had been adjourned until Sept. 30, which he attended in a shirt and tie by Zoom after being released. Then the probable cause conference was adjourned again for discovery issues until Oct. 7.

Tyrell Deandre Hooks

The probable cause conference on Sept. 30 before 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green included Jeffries’ co-defendant Tyrell Deandre Hooks, 27, of Canton, who attended by Zoom from the Wayne County Jail.

He also is charged with the same six felony counts dated July 29 in Van Buren Township.

Jeffries was released, but Hooks was still in jail. Originally, they were both being held on bond of $500,000 cash or surety. Hooks’ bond had been reduced to $100,000/10%, as requested by his retained attorney Ellen Michaels.

At the Sept. 30 hearing, Michaels filed a motion to again reduce the bond to $50,000/10%. She said this court had reduced the codefendant’s bond and Hooks has a lease agreement on an apartment in Canton and wouldn’t be in Van Buren Township where the alleged victims are.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Lori Mireles-Smith said it was Judge Oakley that reduced Jeffries’ bond and Jeffries is living with his grandfather in Lansing under tight surveillance.

“Several shots were fired and I’m not in favor of releasing him to his home,” Prosecutor Smith said, referring to Hooks.

Judge Green asked Smith how she felt about a reduction to $50,000/10% and he being locked down to his apartment. Smith that that would be extremely generous and Canton is too close to VBT.

“I’ve leave the bond as it is and refer it to pretrial services,” Judge Green said, adding she knows everyone got discovery.

“These are only allegations,” Michaels said, adding there is a shooting involved, but no injuries.

“That’s why I’m sending it to pretrial services,” Judge Green replied. “They have a better handle on it than I do.” She adjourned the probable cause conference for the co-defendants for one week, until 11 a.m., Oct. 7. She said pretrial services is working pretty quickly. She also said the conference will be before Judge Oakley and, “Maybe you’ll have better luck” in getting the bond reduced for Hooks.

Johnnie Lee Goodman

Johnnie Lee Goodman, 29, formerly of a group home in Van Buren Township and now of Troy, had two files at 34th District Court, with one in Van Buren Township for criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree on July 10. That was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 23 with Nancy Richards from Neighborhood Defender Service as defense attorney.

There was another case on March 23, also in Van Buren Township. He was charged with assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer and domestic violence, with personal bond of $5,000. Richards is also attorney on this case.

Judge Oakley adjourned both cases to Oct. 7 for probable cause conferences so they could be tracked together.

There were two prosecutors on the two cases and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office was going to review this and try to have just one prosecutor for Goodman’s cases.

Defense attorney Richards said she has information that the defendant was found incompetent in another jurisdiction.

Darius Dequin Logwood

Darius Dequin Logwood, 26, of Milan had a preliminary exam set for 3 p.m., Oct. 21, and his appointed defense attorney Richards said she has no discovery yet and if she doesn’t get discovery by the time of the exam, she will move for dismissal of charges.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Smith will attempt to get the discovery to her.

Logwood is charged with breaking and entering (entry without breaking with intent), larceny in a building, and stealing/retaining without consent a financial transaction device on Aug. 5 in Van Buren Township.

Damian Lashawn Green

A live, preliminary exam has been set for 10 a.m., Nov. 4, for Damian Lashawn Green, 25, of Detroit. He is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Sept. 11 in Van Buren Township.

His appointed attorney, Robert Burton-Harris of Neighborhood Defense Service, addressed Green’s bond, which had been set at $5,000 cash/surety or 10% cash and he must not have any contact with the complainant.

He told Judge Oakley that his client is indigent and has been incarcerated for 20 days. Burton-Harris said he has two children and does not reside with the complainant.

Prosecutor Larry King objected to modification of the bond because it is appropriate. He said if the judge is inclined to modify the bond, Green must have no contact with the victim or 45501 N. I-94 Service Dr.

Burton-Harris asked if that could be no assaultive contact and King would not agree and objected to any contact at all.

Judge Oakley reduced bond to $5,000 personal bond and stated there is to be no contact at all with the victim.

Steven Patrick Murray

Steven Patrick Murray, 57, of Wayne, waived his preliminary exam and Judge Oakley bound him over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Oct. 14. Murray is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license suspended on July 14 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $10,000 personal bond.

Ramon Omar Dorr-Horton

Judge Green set a preliminary exam for Ramon Omar Dorr-Horton, 28, of Van Buren Township at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 26. He is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license suspended, and open alcohol container in a vehicle on Aug. 27 in Belleville.

Judge Green said he also has a misdemeanor case out of Van Buren Township and she lifted the bench warrant and will set it for a pretrial.

Shannon Marie Johnson

Shannon Marie Johnson, 29, of Van Buren Township had two, back-to-back preliminary exams before Judge Green and was bound over for trial on both of them with her arraignments on the information on Oct. 14 at circuit court.

The first case carried three charges of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, one count of aggravated domestic violence, and one count of interfering with a crime report on July 25 in Van Buren Township.

VBT Police Sgt. Marc Abdilla was the only witness called by Prosecutor Smith. He testified that at about 11:30 p.m., he went on a call where Johnson was accused of assaulting her grandmother. He said the grandmother was outside in a vehicle when he arrived and gave them permission to enter the home. When he and two other officers entered the home, Johnson was walking toward them in the hallway with just her panties on.

When they took her into custody she was fighting, kicking, screaming and it took all three officers to get her into handcuffs and clothed so she could be transported. She was carried to the patrol car, Sgt. Abdilla said.

“We’ve had numerous contacts with her…” Abdilla said and defense attorney Timothy Wrather objected.

He said he felt she was under the influence of some drug. Her mother told them she may have taken too much of a prescription she had. Abdilla said he is an EMT and he did not feel it necessary to take her to a hospital.

In the second preliminary exam, Johnson faced charges of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic or cocaine) less than 25 grams and driving while license suspended in Van Buren Township on Feb. 18.

VBT Officer Scott Griggs testified he made a traffic stop when Johnson’s headlights were blinding on the Service Drive. He saw equipment for smoking narcotics on the center console and a “Chars” product. She had no license on her. He said he requested backup. The passenger in the back seat had a warrant and her mother in the right front seat had a warrant.

Johnson had a suspended license and multiple warrants, Officer Griggs said. He said Officer Short patted her down and she had a pipe in her waistband. There was a bulge in her crotch area, so they got a Canton female officer to search her at the station. The Canton officer removed a cigarette box packet in her underwear, Officer Griggs said. It contained folded up papers and crack cocaine was suspected.

Det. Mike Long testified he took the property to the Michigan State Police Lab.

“We don’t open the packages because of issues we’ve had,” said Det. Long, referring to fentanyl.

She is free on $5,000 personal bond.

Michael Lee Crane

Michael Lee Crane, 43, of Sumpter Township was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 19 arraignment on the information after a preliminary exam held before Judge Oakley on Oct. 5.

He is charged with unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence third-offense notice, and assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Aug. 11 in Sumpter Township. He is free on $5,000 personal bond.