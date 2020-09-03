Zoom Court Watching: Co-defendants have six felony charges each, next court session Sept. 9

On Aug. 8, co-defendants Torrey Rashadd Jeffries, 21, of Ypsilanti and Tyrell Deandre Hooks, 27, of Canton, had their probable cause conferences adjourned until Sept. 9 by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian Oakley because there were six felony charges apiece and the prosecutor reported “excessive discovery” to furnish to the defense attorneys.

Jeffries and Hooks are each charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and three counts of felony firearm on July 29 in Van Buren Township.

They were being held in the Wayne County Jail on bond of $500,000 cash or surety. If released they must wear GPS tethers and stay away from the victim.

Hooks’ retained attorney Ellen Michaels asked for a reduction in bond to $100,000/10%. She said nobody was injured and he lives in Canton. Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Lori Mireles-Smith said he has a criminal history and a gun was used to commit a crime. She said she would go along with the reduced bond if there was a GPS tether and no contact with the victim.

Judge Oakley did change the bond for Hooks to 10%.

Diddier Saye Mami

Diddier Saye Mami, 35, of Inkster had his Aug. 12 probable cause conference adjourned until Aug. 26 by Judge Green so outstanding discovery could be sent to the defense attorney.

Then, on Aug. 26, the probable cause conference was again adjourned until Sept. 9 because the video just was sent to the defense attorney that morning.

Mami is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Jan. 6 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $10,000 personal bond.

Ronald Joseph Webb

Ronald Joseph Webb, 55, of Van Buren Township had his probable cause conference adjourned by Judge Oakley until Sept. 9 because there were videos coming from Van Buren Township police and the rest of the discovery was sent to defense attorney Robert Burton-Harris the night before the Aug. 12 court session.

Webb is charged with home invasion first degree and assault to do great bodily harm less than murder on July 10 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $10,000 personal bond.

Joseph Raymond Cox

Judge Oakley set the live preliminary exam for 1 p.m., Sept. 9, for Joseph Raymond Cox, 37, of Van Buren Township. He is charged with receiving and concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more and larceny of $20,000 or more on Oct. 31, 2019 in Van Buren Township.

He is free on $2,000 personal bond. His attorney is Kenneth Waldhorn.

Deandre Sherrod Sanders

Deandre Sherrod Sanders, 27, of Wayne, demanded an in-person preliminary exam and it was set for 11 a.m., Sept. 15, by Judge Green.

He is charged with domestic violence – third offense notice and assaulting/ resisting/obstructing a police officer on March 2 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $5,000 personal bond.

Steven Patrick Murray

Steven Patrick Murray, 57, of Wayne had his probable cause conference adjourned for discovery until Sept. 9 by Judge Oakley.

Murray is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license suspended/let suspended person operate on July 14 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $10,000 personal bond.

Curtis Martin Riddle

Curtis Martin Riddle, 54, of Van Buren Township had his probable cause conference set for Aug. 12, but he did not appear. Court appointed attorney Mike Carter said his office has never been able to get in touch with him and closed the case. Judge Oakley said the court will send him a letter if they can find an address and if that doesn’t work, he will sign a bench warrant for his arrest.

Riddle is charged with operating while intoxicated/controlled substance – third offense and operating while intoxicated on April 28 in Van Buren Township. He was free on $10,000 personal bond.

Norman Ladale Johnson

Norman Ladale Johnson, 31, of Willis, had his live preliminary exam set for 3 p.m., Sept. 23. He is charged with assault with intent to murder, home invasion first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and felonious assault on May 16 in Sumpter Township.

At the request of defense attorney Murray Duncan, Judge Oakley changed Johnson’s GPS tether to have no time restraints and to be for tracking only.

His bond had been set at $50,000/10% and there was to be no contact with the victim and a tether must be worn.

Prosecutor Mireles-Smith said the defendant had a history of failure to appear.

Michael David Woody

Michael David Woody, 39, of Sumpter Township, had his probable cause conference adjourned until Aug. 26, by Judge Oakley for discovery. Then, on Aug. 26 Judge Oakley adjourned until Sept. 16, again because the defense needed more discovery.

Woody is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and malicious destruction of personal property in value from $200 to $1,000 on March 19 in Van Buren Township. His bond is $20,000/10%.

Kelly Gene Hamilton

Kelly Gene Hamilton of Van Buren Township had his probable cause conference adjourned to a new date by Judge Oakley because his new attorney David Loeckner needed discovery. It was set for Sept. 2 at 9:10 a.m.

Hamilton is charged with domestic violence – third offense notice on Aug. 8 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $5,000 personal bond and had told the court he was scheduled for treatment at St. Joseph Hospital on Sept. 22.

Johnnie Lee Goodman

Johnnie Lee Goodman, 29, of Van Buren Township was not present for his Aug. 19 probable cause conference before Judge Green for two files and needed to be arraigned on a new charge of criminal sexual conduct – fourth degree – on July 10 in Van Buren Township.

Defense attorney Nancy Richards from the Neighborhood Defense Service said Goodman has a guardian and has been found incompetent in two jurisdictions.

Judge Green said they should get that report and get it to the county so it can move for civil commitment. She adjourned his appearance three weeks, until Sept. 9, for his arraignment on the new charge and his probable cause conference for the old charges – assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and domestic violence on March 23 in Van Buren Township.

Todd Patrick McMillian

Todd Patrick McMillian, 47, of Van Buren Township will have a preliminary exam at 9:30 p.m., Aug. 31, with his defense attorney Patrick Nyenhuis live at the courthouse and McMillian participating by Zoom from the Michigan Department of Corrections where he is incarcerated.

McMillian is charged with operating while intoxicated – 3rd and having a blood alcohol content of more than .17 on April 14, 2018 in Van Buren Township.

Christopher Gerald Mills

Christopher Gerald Mills, 34, of Romulus was scheduled for sentencing via Zoom on Aug. 19 before Judge Green for a charge of guilty of operating while visibly impaired, reduced from a charge of operating while intoxicated. This occurred on Jan. 20 in Van Buren Township.

His retained attorney was William Maze.

Samuel Stephens

Samuel Stephens, 30, of Ann Arbor was due for his Aug. 19 probable cause conference on a charge of unarmed robbery on Sept. 23, 2019 in Van Buren Township.

His defense attorney Brandy Robinson from the Neighborhood Defense Service said Stephens was just getting back to taking medications when he had his competency exam and the results were skewed. She asked to re-refer him now for an exam since he is back on his medications.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Lori Mireles-Smith.

Judge Green said she will re-refer him for the exam to determine competency and responsibility and wait to set the new court date after the results come back.