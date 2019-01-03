Ypsilanti Friends Church begins 2019 GriefShare classes

Ypsilanti GriefShare classes for 2019 begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, with a “loss of Spouse” class that morning. Participants can register at www.griefshare.org, searching for the Ypsilanti zip code, 48197.

Then on Sunday, evening session 1 of a 13-week GriefShare class is titled “Is This Normal?” beginning at 6 p.m. Register for this through the website, also.

GriefShare is a grief recovery support group where people can find help and healing for the hurt of losing a loved one.

The Evangelical Friends Church is located at 7890 Tuttle Hill Rd., Ypsilanti 48197, (734) 483-6380.