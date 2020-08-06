Ypsilanti father drowns in Southport apartments retention pond

Drowning victim Cedric Collins, 30, a Ypsilanti father, was pulled out of a retention pond at Southport apartment complex by the Van Buren Township Public Safety Department’s Dive Team at about 9:30 p.m., Thursday, July 30.

Police Chief Jason Wright said police were dispatched at about 8:42 p.m. to the retention pond at Southport, in the area of Building 14, on the report of a subject who was swimming in the pond and struggling, yelling for help.

Chief Wright said it was reported that the subject went under the water about halfway across the pond and did not come up. The dive team was summoned and upon searching the water, the victim was recovered.

The victim was conveyed to an area hospital by ambulance, but did not survive, he said.

Chief Wright told WDIV that several people at the pond reportedly pressured Collins into taking a bet of $1,000 to swim across the pond. Collins was reluctant, but was goaded into it by peer pressure, Chief Wright said.

Reportedly, initial rescue attempts were aborted as darkness fell.

Chief Wright said the body was found 163 feet off shore in seven feet of water. The investigation into the drowning continues and Chief Wright said he is not sure if alcohol was involved.