Yankee Air Museum sets date for Wings and Wheels 2020

Yankee Air Museum solves the problem for enthusiasts who cannot choose between classic cars and rare planes.

Now is the time to save the date, June 14, 2020 for the third-annual Wings and Wheels event at Willow Run Airport.

Yankee Air Museum is hosting an entertainingly eclectic assembly of vintage aircraft and automobiles that everyone will enjoy. This exclusive show unfolds on the west side of Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti.

Wings and Wheels 2019 featured civilian airplanes and warbirds including the P-51 Mustang, TBM Avenger and a Canadian-liveried PBY Catalina submarine hunter. In all, there were 28 exceptional aircraft on the field joining nearly 100 extraordinary cars.

Among the many cars were historic Indycar racers on loan from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Perhaps more significant was the array of Ford GT40 and Ford GT performance and racecars. One of the Ford GT40s appears in the recently released Ford vs. Ferrari movie in theaters now.

Yankee Air Museum promises even more excitement in 2020. Teams have already started scouring the regional community for exciting vehicles and aircraft to invite. The selection committees include prominent leaders in the automotive and aviation world, such as former General Motors Vice President, Bob Lutz.

“When Bob gets excited about a car, you know it is cool,” said Peter DeLoof, Wings and Wheels chairperson. “No one is better connected to vintage aircraft than Kevin Walsh of Yankee Air Museum, producer of Thunder Over Michigan air show. When he’s wowed, you know it’s amazing.”

The public is welcome to the event. Classic cars and aircraft appear by invitation only. Advance ticket sales will begin soon.