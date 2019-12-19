Yankee Air Museum opens kiosk at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall

Yankee Air Museum is reporting a significant increase in visitors during November and while this may be expected, the fact many visitors did not enter the exhibit gallery is interesting.

People are coming to Yankee Air Museum to purchase distinctive items in the gift shop. The wide array of items, from toys, books and garments to accessories, all complement the unique experiences available through the museum.

Now, the gift shop has expanded its merchandise sales to include a presence in Briarwood Mall, Ann Arbor. The Yankee Air Museum kiosk is located directly off the center court, in the Von Maur corridor, in front of Godiva.

“People are looking for gifts that provide experiences,” said Kevin Walsh, Executive Director of Yankee Air Museum. “The most memorable gifts are those that people look forward to enjoying, then look back on and talk about fondly. Yankee Air Museum has these attractions.”

Walsh said tickets to Wings and Wheels, the Museum’s historic aircraft and rare automobile show, is the perfect stocking stuffer for the car enthusiast. This show, racing toward its third running on June 14, 2020, combines the best selections of planes and cars all together on the tarmac at Willow Run Airport. Tickets are available online for $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. Kids 15 and under are free.

Thunder Over Michigan air show tickets are another favorite, according to Walsh. Headed into its 22nd year, this acclaimed air show is featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels on August 29-30, 2020. Tickets are available online now at reduced prices.

For those who cannot decide on merchandise or experiential gifts, the Yankee Air Museum Gift Card is the perfect solution. People often give these in amounts equal to the price of an Air Adventure ride on the B-17 Yankee Lady or other flyable aircraft and add a little extra for the souvenir hat or t-shirt.

“Maybe it’s time for you to visit Yankee Air Museum,” advises Walsh. “You may see something for that someone special. In addition, if you visit on Saturday, Dec. 21, you may even see Santa Claus arrive in his private helicopter. Bring the kids, there will be plenty of hands-on activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is free all day.”

Gift card and event ticket sales are available online or at the museum only. Merchandise is available at the kiosk in Briarwood Mall. Yankee Air Museum is located at 47884 D Street, Willow Run Airport, Belleville.

Visit www.YankeeAirMuseum.org for more information and online ordering.