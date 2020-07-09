Yankee Air Museum cancels 2020 Thunder Over Michigan Air Show

On July 5, the Yankee Air Museum announced it has canceled the 2020 Thunder Over Michigan Air Show scheduled Aug. 29 and 30 at Willow Run Airport due to the coronavirus.

“In the current environment, we are unable to produce the world-renown Thunder Over Michigan Air Show event of which we are so well known,” said Kevin Walsh, event director.

“It is hard to take a proven model of 21 years and make it work responsibly in an era of global pandemic,” Walsh said. “We take the health, safety and well-being of the 700-plus volunteers, the hundreds of aircrews, and the tens of thousands of Thunder Over Michigan fans very seriously.”

Although the event has a strict no-refund policy, 2020 ticket holders who bought tickets through the air show EventSprout ticketing system will not only receive a complimentary equivalent package for the 2021 air show, but also will receive an additional complimentary package for the 2022 air show, Walsh said.

The 2021 Thunder Over Michigan air show is set for Aug. 7 and 8.

For questions regarding tickets, contact Ashley Myers, Director of Guest Experiences, Analytics, & Insights ashley.myers@yankeeairmuseum.org or (734) 274-9703.