WWII Rosie the Riveters gather at Belleville restaurant

By Jeannette Gutierrez

In December, a group from the American Rosie the Riveter Association (ARRA), including six real World War II “Rosies,” gathered for a festive holiday luncheon at Hidalgo Mexican Restaurant in Belleville.

Rosie the Riveter is the affectionate nickname for the many women who entered the workforce during WWII to fill the critical jobs that the men left behind. Sixteen million American men fought overseas in WWII, so it was women who took on the task of building the planes, tanks, ships and guns that were needed to win the war. Known as “The Greatest Generation,” the men and women of WWII endured hardship and sacrifice.

The surviving Rosies are all in their late nineties, and some are even 100 years old or more! These ladies are living history. They stepped up for their country in a time of need, and they played an important part in winning World War II. We are dedicated to honoring them while they’re still with us and preserving their legacy for future generations.

Chapter Vice President Vivian Larsh arranged for the Rosies to gather at Hidalgo, which is a favorite destination. Vivian, in addition to being an ARRA volunteer, is owner of Kwick Automotive Repair in Belleville. Although both activities keep her very busy, Vivian said, “My mom, Stella, was one of the Rosies and these ladies were her friends. They are wonderful women, and when I’m with the Rosies I feel that Mom is still with us.”

The festive gathering featured smiles all around as the Rosies, their families, and friends chatted and caught up with each other’s news. Chapter member and professional singer Kelly Miller led the group in song, and handmade Christmas ornaments were presented to all.

The most delightful surprise of the afternoon came when the group learned that Osborne Concrete Co. of Romulus generously paid for the entire group’s meal! Owners Deanna Rumler and Dena Trombly were patrons that day, and when they heard the Rosies were there, they wanted to give back. Says Deanna, “These women and their amazing stories are such an inspiration to us as women business owners, and to women of all generations.” Many, many thanks to the great folks at Osborne Concrete, from the Greatest Generation!

Hidalgo’s manager, Kim Anthony, noted, “I was so excited to learn the WWII Rosies would be here. This group of ladies is so much fun, and we are always so honored to have them!”

The group gathers frequently, and more than anything the Rosies enjoy being together and being with their friends, the WWII Veterans. The American Rosie the Riveter Association Michigan Willow Run Chapter, in addition to providing opportunities for fellowship among the Rosies and Veterans, also organizes special events where the public can meet and honor these amazing Americans. The group also provides educational and entertaining Rosie Presentations for clubs, civic groups, and libraries.

Do you have a Rosie the Riveter in the family? ARRA considers any woman who worked or volunteered on the Home Front during WWII to be a “Rosie.” Call ARRA Chapter Vice President Vivian Larsh at (734) 722-0994 or email michiganrosies@gmail.com to learn more. Visit the local ARRA group’s website at michiganrosies.org, and the National American Rosie the Riveter Association website at www.rosietheriveter.net .

Jeannette Gutierrez

President / Michigan Willow Run Chapter

American Rosie the Riveter Association

Phone: (734) 662-5787

Learn more about the Willow Run Chapter of ARRA at:

http://www.arrawillowrun.org

Follow us on Facebook at:

http://www.facebook.com/WillowRunRosies

http://www.facebook.com/MichiganRosies