Woman wants LaSalle statue removed from Victory Park

Patricia Myles of Ypsilanti Township wants the statue of French explorer Rene-Robert Cavelier Sieur de la Salle removed from Victory Park in Belleville because it is “a racist monument to white supremacy.” She said she is a Belleville native. She has been standing in front of the statue with her sign for short intervals over the past few weeks.

Myles said LaSalle claimed 530 million acres of indigenous land – the entire Mississippi River basin — for King Louis XIV of France. Her sign reads: “Take Down Racist Monument — Indigenous PPL Count.”

The late Park and Edna Mae Gregory worked for many years to gain public acceptance of their studied belief that La Salle visited Van Buren Township at French Landing in April 1680. The statue was a gift from the Gregorys in August 1985.