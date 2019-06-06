Winners announced for Sumpter Township Cutest Baby Contest

On Memorial Day, May 27, the winners of the Cutest Baby Contest were announced at the annual Sumpter Country Fest.

In the cutest baby boy category, 18-month-old Wyatt Bennett, son of Brianne and Eugene Bennett, won first place. The second-place winner was Henry Sieg, son of Mihinzi and Dave Sieg. The third-place winner is Jesse Watt, son of Anthony and Juliana Watt.

In the cutest baby girl category, the first-place winner is Laiyanna Napoletano, daughter of Heather and Alex Napoletano. The second-place winner is Eleanor Truchan, daughter of Melina and Brian Truchan. The third-place winner is Everleigh Vieira, daughter of Jessy Schultz and Dennis Vieira.

Other participants in the contest include Liam Howell, Malachi Smith, Chandler Crain, Layla Jordan, and Stevie Saksewski.

On behalf of the Sumpter Parks and Recreation Commission, I would like to thank everyone who entered a child in the contest. The pictures bring joy to the faces of all the visitors, and the most common remark is, “They are all winners.” The funds from the contest go to Sumpter Township Parks and Recreation Commission to provide child-related events throughout the year.

Virginia Belinski, chairperson

Sumpter Cutest Baby Contest