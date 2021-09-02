Willow Run Airport honored for excellence in snow and ice control

The Wayne County Airport Authority’s Willow Run Airport (YIP) has earned the 2020-2021 Balchen/Post Award for excellence in the performance of airport snow and ice control in the small general aviation category (less than 50,000 operations per year).

This is the fifth time Willow Run has been recognized by the Northeast Chapter – American Association of Airport Executives (NEC/AAAE), winning in 2003 and earning honorable mentions in 2005, 2018 and 2020.

“I am immensely proud of our Willow Run staff and our entire Airport Authority team for receiving this prestigious honor,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “The dedication, professionalism, and technical skill exhibited across our organization kept flights operating safely and cargo moving freely during a difficult time for our region, both in terms of weather and the ongoing pandemic.”

The annual Balchen/Post Awards, established in 1976, recognize airport teams who regularly deal with winter weather conditions for outstanding overall performance, with special consideration given to preparedness, effectiveness, communication and post-storm activities.

“The snow and ice season is approximately six months long, but we work all year to analyze and improve our procedures at Willow Run Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport,” said Vice President of Operations and Maintenance James Montgomery. “It’s encouraging to know our team’s efforts are having a positive impact and being acknowledged by leaders in our industry. I’m honored to work with such a talented team.”

In addition to YIP’s success, Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) also has a rich history of Balchen/Post awards. Most recently, DTW received an honorable mention for the 2019-2020 season in the large commercial category (over 200,000 operations per year).

The Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (NEC/AAAE) represents airport leadership and industry-related professionals. Founded in 1957, the NEC provides professional development and networking opportunities for its members, as well as industry-wide advocacy, support, and recognition.

More information about the NEC’s Balchen/Post Awards, including past recipients, can be found at https://www.necaaae.org/awards.