Willis man arrested for alleged assault with tire iron at Elwell Rd. home

Norman Ladale Johnson, 31, of Willis, was arraigned May 19 by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian Oakley on a four-count felony warrant stemming from an incident at a residence in the 23000 block of Elwell Road on Saturday, May 16.

The charges are:

• Assault with intent to murder

• Home invasion first degree

• Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder

• Assault with a dangerous weapon

He was jailed after bond was set at $50,000 cash. His probable cause conference was set for 11:20 a.m., May 27, before Judge Tina Brooks Green.

Johnson allegedly forced entry into the residence occupied by the 26-year-old male victim, an acquaintance of his. Johnson then proceeded to attack the victim about the head and torso with a tire iron causing severe injuries.

The victim exited the residence with Johnson in pursuit and continuing to attack him in the yard before the victim was eventually able to break free and flee on foot.

The victim returned to the residence to call 911 after Johnson fled the scene in a silver Ford Explorer.

Sgt. Joseph Balowski, responding to the scene, observed the suspect vehicle westbound on Willow near Rawsonville and made a traffic stop as it crossed over into Washtenaw County.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident but denied any knowledge of the incident or even being on Elwell. The incident, however, was caught on the victim’s home security camera system.