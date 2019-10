Wayne County Young Farmers hold annual Tractor Poker Run

On Sunday, Oct. 6, 25 or more tractors set off from the BYC on East Huron River Drive for the annual Wayne County Young Farmers’ Tractor Poker Run to raise money for Harvest for All, a foundation that feeds underprivileged Americans. The tractors started off a little after 11 a.m. and headed to Five Points, where they drove south onto South Street and Sumpter Road, beginning the day’s adventure.