Wayne County decides to replace, not repair Waltz Rd. Bridge

Wayne County suddenly closed the Waltz Road Bridge in New Boston on June 1. Since then, motorists have been stewing over the long detours coming and going from New Boston – especially since not one bit of work has been done on the bridge since it was closed.

The annual Applefest Parade was cancelled last week because it was deemed unsafe to have the large crowd there with the bridge closed. The rest of the festival on Oct. 7 and 8 will continue as planned.

On Aug. 15, Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous said the repairs to the bridge are taking a lot of time because much engineering work has to be done.

Then on Aug. 23, a news release came from Haidous’ office saying the county decided to replace rather than repair the bridge.

The news release read: “The Waltz Road Bridge in Huron Township will be replaced after further analysis revealed additional work was needed, making replacement more cost-effective than repairs.

“The County closed the 93-year-old bridge on June 1 after an inspection found deterioration to bridge bearings. After further inspection, it was also determined that the bridge deck and steel supports were also in need of repair.

“Following a review of repair and replacement options, the county decided replacement offers the longest life for the bridge while being cost-effective. Replacement gives the bridge a 60-year life span at an estimated cost of $5.4 million. Repairing the bridge would cost an estimated $3.9 million.

“The Roads Division will be issuing request for proposals for the replacement design and construction. The county will work with Huron Township officials during the design phase to coordinate with their downtown revitalization planning. Once construction begins, it is estimated that replacement will take approximately six months.

The bridge is expected to be open by the end of 2018. Pedestrians and bicyclists will have access to the current bridge until construction of the new bridge begins.

“Department of Public Services representatives will attend a town hall meeting hosted by Commissioner Haidous on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Huron Township Hall, located at 22950 Huron River Drive in New Boston to discuss the bridge replacement.”

For the next year, motorists are asked to use the following detours:

Southbound: Huron River Drive to Sibley Road, proceed eastbound on Sibley Road to South I-275 to South Huron Road heading west, then take South Huron Road to Waltz Road.

Northbound: Take Waltz Road to South Huron Road, proceed east to I-275 North, then take I-275 North to Sibley Road, and follow Sibley Road to Huron River Drive.

For updates and questions, the public may contact the Wayne County Roads Division at 888.ROAD CREW.