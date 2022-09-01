Wayde Hoppe approved to design new Sumpter Township Fairgrounds

Wayde Hoppe, an architect who lives in Van Buren Township and designs developments for Davenport Brothers Construction, churches, and other groups, was approved to design the new Sumpter Township Fairgrounds and prepare a master plan for the fairgrounds, with four associated designs.

Trustee Peggy Morgan cast the only nay vote on Hoppe Design’s $11,500 contract at the township’s regular meeting Aug. 23.

Hoppe told the township board in its workshop session that an initial land survey was part of his proposal and the uses will be put on top of that survey. He said the first part of the project would have to do with the circulation of people and he would include a curb cut, fencing, lighting, and decorative art, the work along the roadway.

He said his contract does not include cost estimates for the work.

At the Aug. 9 meeting, Supervisor Tim Bowman announced his recommendation to give the fencing contract to Davenport Brothers and asked for a motion. No motion was offered except to accept his report.

At the Aug. 23 meeting, Trustee Morgan questioned the minutes about that exchange, saying she was absent from that meeting, but watched the video recording of the session, and maybe the other board members would like to table approval of the minutes until they could review that part of the meeting.

Trustee Matthew Oddy said it was his understanding that the contract approval was part of his report.

Trustee Morgan also noted that the minutes did not reflect the addition of the words “with regret” to the resignation of a fire fighter and she asked that this be added.

Township attorney Rob Young addressed the board on the process for amending the minutes and led them into making a motion with one change, adding “with regret,” but not changing anything about Supervisor Bowman’s recommendation for Davenport.

The minutes were amended with the one change with Trustee Morgan voting no.

Later Oddy amended the agenda to add a vote on confirming Davenport’s contract, which passed 6-1 with Trustee Morgan voting no.

Trustee Morgan said that when attorney Young adds something to his report that needs board approval but is not on the official agenda, he says that approving his report will include approving that item as well, but Bowman did not say that.

During the public comment at the beginning of the regular meeting, Eric Partridge said he was concerned that the fencing bid went to the highest bidder and Allied Fencing was actually the lowest bidder.

Partridge said Allied’s bid was $18,000 cheaper than Davenport’s bid and Partridge’s own bid was $3,000 cheaper.

“It upsets me,” Partridge said. “I think Allied Fence should get the job.” He said there was no master plan in place and going out for bids for fencing was putting the cart before the horse.

Later, while the board was discussing the minutes, Partridge said awarding the bid was collusion and conflict of interest. He said the winning bid put in services that weren’t in the scope of the specifications. He said Allied Fence gave him a copy of its bid and board members were not provided with that bid.

“I’ll leave,” Partridge said, standing in the audience. “You’re wrong. You’re corrupt.” He left the meeting.

Trustee Tim Rush said the meeting was getting a little testy. He said the board is not obligated to take the lowest bid, but to choose the best bidder. He said the board all looked at the two bids.

Township Manager Tony Burdick explained, saying originally when the bids were put out, three bids were submitted. Then the specifications regarding residential and commercial fencing were amended. He said just after July 22, he sent out an email asking all the bidders to confirm their bids.

He said Allied never responded to the request for confirmation of the new set of specifications.

Trustee Morgan said Allied’s original bid already had the commercial fencing that was in the amended specifications.

Manager Burdick said he talked to the owner and he said he “missed it,” referring to submitting the confirmation.

Trustee Morgan said Partridge explained to the township the difference between residential and commercial fencing. She said when Partridge spoke to Bowman about it, he replied, “I’m not a fence guy.”

She said Davenport added ground work to their bid, but it was never a part of the specifications. Trustee Morgan said the other two didn’t bid on that because they didn’t have the big equipment.

Burdick said the township encouraged bidders to walk the site and make suggestions.

“It wasn’t part of the specifications,” Trustee Morgan stated and Burdick said he didn’t know.

Trustee Morgan, referring to Burdick’s preparation of the minutes of the previous meeting, asked if he looked at the recording of the meeting and he said he assumed the contract approval was part of the report.

In other business at the Aug. 23 meeting, the board:

• Approved hiring Nelson Hammons as a full-time police officer, contingent upon him passing a drug test in addition to the required physical and psychological examinations. Public Safety Director / Police Chief Eric Luke said Hammons got married the previous Saturday and so he wasn’t at the meeting. Director Luke said he would bring him to an upcoming meeting to introduce him;

• Approved the financial audit of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 as submitted by PSLZ, LLP. It was an unmodified opinion, with “nothing bad to report.” She said there is a $10 million fund balance in the general fund and the pension liability is 90% funded. Landfill revenue was down $210,000 for the year. None of the ARPA funds have been spent;

• Approved the quote from West Shore Services for repair of emergency siren #9, Sherwood at Arkona, at a cost of $3,760;

• Approved having UIS install communication equipment at the Martinsville Road pump station at a cost of $9,325, plus a review of the current contract with UIS;

• Approved the reappointment of Richard Pokerwinski to the planning commission with a term to expire July 23, 2025. The board also approved moving Dan Watson from the alternate position to a regular position on the planning commission;

• Approved directing the township supervisor, attorney, and manager to begin assessment and design planning for the Banotai Park and Sherwood Pond Reclamation and Improvement process and entertain design bids for township board consideration. Trustee Morgan voted no. She said such a five-year plan is usually done by Parks & Recreation Commission. Young said this is limited to Banotai Park and will be incorporated into the township’s five-year recreation plan. Burdick said the township’s Parks & Recreation Master Plan expired last December. He said they are seeking citizen input on this on the township’s web site and also on paper at the township offices;

• Approved unanimously Manager Burdick as the Sumpter Township Interim Parks Administrator, an item added to the agenda by Trustee Oddy. He said Burdick would deal with the county, but the Parks & Recreation Commission would generate the grants. Trustee Morgan asked if Burdick will be replacing Sharon Pokerwinski who currently deals with the county on the grants. Oddy said they were not replacing her and she will bring grants to the township manager. He said this is bringing the new township manager into the loop;

• Heard Bart Patterson introduce himself as running for treasurer. He said he has served two years on the planning commission and he has a desire to serve; and

• Heard Mary Ban complain about the overgrown brush along township roadways and note that township resident Anthony Richichi, who works at a museum in Ohio and is part of Civil War reenactments, wants to volunteer at the Belleville Area Museum. She said he has a solid foundation in history. She also asked if the residents of Wayne County are still paying on the 30-year bond to build a new jail. Financial Director Scott Holtz said he would find out.